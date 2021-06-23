Repairs to the Lillian boat launch set to begin Monday

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — To say launching a boat in Lillian and then getting on said boat is a challenge would be an understatement since Hurricane Sally. It’s more like an exercise in balance, patience, and luck. “This launch since Sally has been kind of a mess,” says Peter Gounares of Fairhope.

Whole sections of piers, docks and boardwalks are gone. “With those piers being gone there is no way you can pull a boat around there and walk out there and your family or whatever get on a boat,” says Bob Woods. “It’s dangerous,” adds Gounares, “because people are climbing over the broken wood with the nails but you don’t have a choice.”









Contracts for repairs have been ready for a while but like most everything else getting materials has been the hold up. “This is marine grade lumber so I can only imagine how difficult that is to get,” says Woods. “Not only that but the price of it too.”

The one thing that seems to have improved around what is left of the pier, “I caught this red fish just a little bit ago,” is the fishing, But Marty Northouse would much rather it be the way it was before the storm. “I’m out here everyday with the dog. I hate it that it’s torn down this long.”

The balancing act that comes with launching or getting on a boat is coming to an end. Repairs to the Lillian Boat Launch are set to begin next week as well as work at the water access in Josephine off Upton Street.