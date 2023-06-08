GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf State Park officials say it is a question they literally hear every day, “When is the pier going to be fixed?” and now we know.

November 1, 2023, is the start date for repairs to begin, but some work could happen before that according to the Director of the Alabama Department of Conservation Chris Blankenship. Work on the water will have to wait till after sea turtle nesting season.

Andrew Adams fishes the pier regularly and says he had almost lost hope.

“I keep on hearing yeah we’re going to get it done we’re going to get it done,” said Adams.

Calvin King was pulling in whiting closer to shore but said it’s about time. “When is it going to be I’ve been hearing it for two years or more ever since it got tore up.”

One day after two million dollars worth of renovations had been completed and the pier reopened to the public, Hurricane Sally hit leaving a gaping hole and the octagon at the end of the pier an island with no way on or off.

Since then red tape as long as any fishing line has delayed repairs leaving many to believe it would never happen but Thursday contracts for the 13 million dollars in repairs were awarded to MD Thomas Construction out of Orange Beach. The same contractor that did the renovations.

“My first thought was I couldn’t wait to get on the end of the pier and really get some of the good fishing that goes on down there,” said Kyle Oshea as he pulled in a Spanish mackerel.

Blankenship said the process took longer than he wanted but he was glad the repairs are finally moving forward.

Details on when repairs will be finished and any interruptions that may occur for visitors are expected to be released at a later date.