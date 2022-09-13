FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Normally, Foley’s city airport is a pretty buzzing place, but in the last week or so, air traffic has stopped. These days the sound of an airplane is rare.

“It’s pretty quiet here right now,” said airport manager Rachel Keith. There are no take-offs or landings because the runway is closed for repairs. “This is just to seal the joints and the cracks and then to put a seal coat and new markings”

The bigger project that has cut down on air traffic is the rebuilding and repair of damage from Hurricane Sally almost two years ago. “There are 24 units there, three buildings. They were severely damaged by the hurricane,” said Keith. “They were damaged to the point to where they needed to be demolished and reconstructed.”

After four months and almost $3 million in repairs, renovations are almost complete.

Crews are expected to finish sealing the 3700-foot runway next week. They will then begin work on the taxiway and planes that have been temporarily grounded will once again be free to fly the friendly skies.

“It is a pretty active airport for as small as it is,” said Keith, and it could get busier with upgrades to the current facilities and possible expansions.