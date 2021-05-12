Repairs to Gulf State Park Pier could begin later this year

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf State Park Pier is always a big draw for anglers like David Lawrence from Foley. “We got something to fish. We’re out here fishing. It’s about as good as it can get and I’m grateful we can fish at all.”

Popular among tourists and sightseers too but these days the pier is still trying to make do with what Hurricane Sally left behind. “We’ll be glad to get it back open hopefully sooner than later,” says Jennifer Lawrence, but Park Superintendent Gary Ellis says this isn’t a quick fix. “It’s probably a year or two away before we are able to get that back open.”

A little more than half of the pier re-opened four months ago, “It’s a lot more low-key. There’s not quite as many fish but the fish that are here are nice and big,” Jennifer adds.

It will take more than a few months before the rest is rebuilt and reopened according to Ellis. “We’re having to reconstruct from scratch so we got quite a lofty set of regulations we’ve got to navigate through. It’s never fun but we’ll get it done.”

Construction could begin later this year, “When they get that finished, and they will, it’ll be even better,” David said. “We can make use of what we got right now.”