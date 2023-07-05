DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange fencing and barricades still surround May Day Park in Daphne, but not for much longer.

“It’s an unfortunate time that we had to close the pier for almost 6 months. We closed it back in February, but actually we are ahead of schedule on construction,” said Executive Director of City Development, Troy Strunk.

The waterfront park is expected to reopen in just a few weeks. Major infrastructure upgrades were needed after a stormwater pipe created a sinkhole, forcing city officials to act quickly.

“We put over almost $1 million into brand new pipes and storm sewer upgrades and some repaving out there,” Strunk explained.

Another big problem was the pier. Broken concrete chipped away during Hurricane Sally beneath the pier created safety concerns, but those repairs have just wrapped up.

“Some storm debris or something hit one of the abutments and knocked off a lot of concrete, exposing the rebar so what we did was pulled that abutment out and we replaced it with a brand new one, lifted the pier up and then sat it back down on that brand new abutment to make it safe for everybody to walk across,” he said.

Even with those repairs made a final assessment needs to be done to make sure the pier is ready to reopen.

“We need to get a diver out there to circle around the rest of the pier to make sure it’s safe and ready to go. We’ve got some electrical work to do,” said Strunk.

A new kayak launch has also been built. Now, over the next few weeks sod will be added and final electrical will be installed as city officials prepare to reopen the popular spot along Mobile Bay. The park is expected to reopen in August, if not sooner.