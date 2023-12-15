FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — In Southside Baptist Church cemetery, fresh concrete slabs cover gravesites and headstones have been reset after a van crashed into the cemetery Tuesday night damaging more than a dozen graves.

“To come out here and see a grave exposed, that’s heartbreaking,” Thelma Watson, who has relatives buried here, said.

A Foley police officer on patrol spotted a white Dodge van abandoned in the graveyard. It now sits in a tow yard.

The owner, Jack Rowe, reported it stolen shortly after all the damage was discovered. Investigators later determined he was the driver, and he now faces charges of making a false police report and leaving the scene of an accident.

Signs of the crash at the cemetery are still around, but there was more damage done here than to concrete and granite.

“We try to put back the pieces and help these other families that have been affected by this heal,” Watson said.

Because of the high water table, these graves are less than three feet deep in what is called “Surface Vaults,” accounting for the extensive damage.

“It’s going to be very expensive,” Alec Barnett, who is the chairman of the board of trustees for the cemetery and said the cost of the repairs will be determined next week. “We have to be reimbursed, no doubt about it.”

Police said this was an accident. The damage was not intentional, and now that repairs have begun, maybe the families impacted can also start to heal.