BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It is hard to imagine Baldwin County without Steve McMillan. “Everybody loved Steve. There is nobody anywhere that will say a bad word about Steve and that is before he passed,” said Baldwin County Legislative House Leader Rep. Matt Simpson.

For 42 years he represented the people and the causes of Baldwin County. “The voters of this county kept sending him back to represent them because they knew when they had their moment of need when they had their time, he would be there,” said Cliff McCollum Director of Constituent Services for the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation.

McMillan was there when the ribbon was cut on the Lodge at Gulf State Park. He played an important role in getting the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo built in its new location. There were election laws and constant support for fire departments and law enforcement.

For 50 years Sheriff Hoss Mack called him a friend. “I’ll never be able to think of Steve McMillan and not think about his Honda Accord,” said Mack. “He had the same car for years and years and years and he would drive the wheels off that car going back in forth to Montgomery. We always kidded that Steve could pinch a penny until Lincoln screamed.”

It was his ability to listen that stood out to McCollum. “Steve McMillan was one of the best of the best,” said McCollum.

Flags at half staff outside Baldwin Co. Legislative Delegation office in Fairhope.

Now as flags fly at half staff, a native son of Baldwin County is remembered for the way he lived, the lives he touched. A legacy of public service. “I’m happy that he is in a better place now,” said Simpson. “To know Steve was to love Steve.”

A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, May 7 at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church.