FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The inside is gutted and renovations are starting on the Eastern Shore’s newest restaurant.

“Locals, tourists, kids, everybody is going to feel welcome here and it’s going to be a really chilled out low-key environment,” explained The Blind Tiger owner, Thomas Genin.

Genin is expanding his restaurant portfolio from the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts to Baldwin County when The Blind Tiger opens this May on Fairhope Pier. He said nothing compares to this.

“When we first looked at this building we knew we immediately wanted to try and take it over and make it happen and we were fortunate enough to be able to do this,” said Genin.

This week he’s getting a closer look at the project, which will include a new kitchen, bar and dining area for 60 guests. Out back the existing deck roof and sides have been torn away to create panoramic views of Mobile Bay. A deck will also be added on the side overlooking the pier’s marina where more is planned in phase two of the project.

“We’re going to have ample parking for families, fishermen, sightseers, whomever. They’ll be able to pull into this marina, walk in, eat, drink, hangout and go back to doing what they were doing,” he said.

The menu won’t be extensive, he said but will feature chalkboard items and specials that could change daily. It’s a concept that’s already working at his 4 other locations. Soon, the windows will be cut out as the new restaurant takes shape.

“We’re going to use a combination of roll up, or even pull up windows, French doors,” he added.

The open-air concept will take over the outdated space making way for a new, fresh destination on the Eastern Shore.