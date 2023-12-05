ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — More than a century ago, it was school kids, not work crews, in front of what is now the Orange Beach Museum. Renovations including siding, sanding and painting are almost finished.

Inside, Jeanne Fitzgibbons is working to ensure the collections and artifacts that have survived all these years are not lost.

“When you look at all the things that are in here, they are the history of this community,” Fitzgibbons said.

113 years ago, it was a schoolhouse, later a church, a community gathering place at one point, and for almost three decades now it has held the story of Orange Beach. From the early settlers to the trades that established and sustained families, history is everywhere you look.

“Hopefully in this community, we won’t ever throw these things away because they are very important,” Fitzgibbons said.

The building itself is historical. It’s the only one-room schoolhouse left in Baldwin County.

“She’ll be here for a long time to come, and that was the whole focus of this protecting what is here and hoping to preserve it for another 100 or more years,” Fitzgibbons said.

After the renovations, the building looks a lot like the original only its purpose has changed.

The museum is set to re-open on Monday, Dec. 11. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 until 4.