Remote surveillance video access for Spanish Fort PD a gamechanger for detectives

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — With your permission, the Spanish Fort Police Department could have remote access to your surveillance footage to help fight crime more quickly.

The department launched this initiative as part of the “Fortify the Fort” program in March. Chief John Barber says, “it’s working.”

Papa John’s Gas Station on Highway 31 is enrolled in the video-sharing program. Police say a burglar broke in early Saturday morning and stole cash.

“We were able to gain access to this video without finding the owner. Without having to track down someone who knew how to run that camera system,” said Chief Barber. “So right away on Saturday morning, we were already able to start beginning the steps of the investigative process.”

As the city continues to grow quickly, investigators say this tool is of immense help in not only catching criminals – but keeping them from acting in the first place.

“Criminals need to know, if you come into Spanish Fort, that we have access to other people’s videos. We have stickers on the businesses saying they share their video with us,” said Barber.

