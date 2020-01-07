Remembering the fallen, inundated with break-ins: A look at 2019 with BCSO

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Although no officers or deputies died in the line of duty in Baldwin County last year, seven died across the state.

It’s a thought Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the sheriff’s office is reminded of every day.

“One of my responsibilities here at this department, this command, is to lower the flag. We have the officers’ memorial out front,” he said. “I had to do that a minimum of seven times this year.”

That’s not only his biggest reflection of 2019, but his top priority for 2020.

“I wish I knew the answer to that,” he said. “But I don’t have the answer to that. Certainly from an officer safety standpoint training is a big deal and the agencies need to continue training, continue hammering in those points that can save officers’ lives.”

When it comes to the crime that plagued the streets of Baldwin County the most in 2019, Capt. Cadenhead says car break-ins topped the list.

A problem, he says, because suspects didn’t just get away with things like wallets and cellphones. They got away with handguns.

“I think we ended up at the end of the year, 35, 40 give or take firearms stolen out of generally unlocked vehicles,” he said.”

LATEST STORIES: