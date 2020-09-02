Relief coming soon for drivers in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Road work continues on Highway 31 in Spanish Fort, but construction is coming to an end.

“It’s always busy through here from 4:30a until 7a it’s crazy. It’s just going to flow a lot better. People are going to be really, really happy once it’s done,” said Lorrie Chambers, one of the owners at The Little Cake Shop.

This week crews are paving portions of Highway 31 and Jimmy Faulkner Drive. Even though a few rain delays are still expected, drivers won’t have to wait much longer for the project to be finished. The Alabama Department of Transportation expects the new 4-lane highway to open by end of the year.

“We are excited though to have all 4 lanes of traffic open by the end of the year and bring some relief to the area,” said Katelyn Turner with ALDOT.

That’s good news for businesses like The Little Cake Shop and those who work along Highway 31.

“It’s going to be a plus because people can get here easier,” said Chambers.

Lamp posts are going up and sidewalks are being poured across parts of the project. Culverts are being positioned and the new Highway is starting to take shape.

