‘Reinforces your faith in humanity’: Centreville Mayor grateful for help coming from Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) All day it has happened. Donations collected from strangers. Survivors themselves of a different kind of storm.

“I know what it’s like not to have food,” says Barbara Hall. “So, I want them to have it up there.”

“Up there” is Centreville, Ala. A town of 3,200 that was devastated by the last week’s twisters.

“We’re over the shock, we’re over the crying and the tears and loss of personal property,” says Mayor Mike Oakley. His town is recovering but there is plenty of rebuilding to be done. “We’ve always heard about Southern hospitality and people being friendly and ‘y’all come back’ but it really, really manifests itself in times of trouble like we just had,” Oakley said.

We gave him a virtual tour of some of the storm relief items collected in Foley by “Operation Give Back” that will soon be headed his way. “It really reinforces your faith in humanity, in just basic goodness,” Oakley said.

As the trailer of relief items begins to fill, that willingness to help is on display once again. “I just wanted to help somebody,” says Glenda Goff as she droped off items. “They help us, and we need to help them too.”