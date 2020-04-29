Registered sex offender in Bay Minette charged with eight counts of transmitting obscene material to a child

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Bay Minette man who is a registered sex offender is now charged with eight counts of transmitting obscene material to a child.
The full media release is below:
Within the last couple of weeks Investigators with the Bay Minette Police Department received information from a law enforcement agency outside of the state of Alabama regarding Douglas Earl Bankester, of Bay Minette transmitting pornographic images by an electronic device to a child under sixteen years of age. Through the investigation officers discovered that Bankester used a popular social media messenger site to transmit the images.
Today, Bay Minette Police Investigators arrested Bankester and charged him with eight counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child. Bankester is currently held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on a no bond. Bankester will have a bond hearing at a later date and time. Bankester is currently a registered sex offender and has prior convictions for sex crimes.
This investigation is on going and no other information will be released at this time.
