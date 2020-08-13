Registered sex offender arrested in Gulfport after avoiding BCSO Offender Compliance Unit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — George Moore, 58-years-old and a registered sex offender stemming from a 1990 conviction in Oklahoma, was arrested in Gulfport, MS. after avoiding the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Offender Compliance Unit.

Moore was living in Baldwin County until July of 2020. He told BCSO that he’d be moving to Florida. However, he left the state without ever establishing residency.

Officers issued arrest warrants for requirements upon entering state and employment restrictions.

It was the authorities’ belief that Moore was in the Nashville, TN area. So, the U.S. Marshals were asked to help locate Moore on his active warrants.

On 8/13/20 U.S. Marshals in Gulfport, MS. tracked Moore to a hotel in the area. Moore was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Corrections Center. Officers say he will eventually be extradited back to Alabama to face his charges.

The U.S. Marshals, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and Harrison County, MS. Sheriff’s Office all contributed to the arrest of Moore.

