Red flag conditions at Alabama beaches all week

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) This time of year people travel to the beach anyway they can but this week, if you want to get in the water, you may be disappointed.

“Oh yeah, cause we can’t get out there like we normally do,” says Jenna Upton on a day-trip to the beach from Walker County.

Red flags are up along all Alabama beaches. The surf rough enough to literally knock you off your feet and if the strong surf isn’t enough, there is a dangerous risk of rip currents.

That’s why Candace and Randy Horne are standing at the surf’s edge keeping watch over their three kids. “As long as they don’t get too far out and we can keep our eye on them, that’s why we stand right here,” says Randy. “Yeah, we try and stay surf aware,” adds Candace.

Lifeguards are on high alert for what could be a busy week. “It looks like through the weekend we should have red flags if not double red flags,” says beach public safety officer Joethan Phillips.