Recycling service to resume in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Fairhope has caught up with Hurricane Sally recovery.

Curbside recycle pick up will resume on Monday Oct. 19th.

The city landfill and recycle dropoff will reopen to citizen passholders on Monday, Oct. 19th. Monday to Friday 7AM-3:30PM Saturday 7AM-Noon Sunday closed.

For more information call 251-928-8003

Read the full press release below:

The City of Fairhope is far enough along in recovery from Hurricane Sally

to start resuming certain normal Sanitation services.

Curbside Recycle Pickup will resume Monday, Oct. 19th: The City’s Recycling Vendor, Emerald

Coast Utility Authority (ECUA), in Cantonment, Fla., restarted the operation of their materials

recovery facility (MRF) that was severely damage by Hurricane Sally. They will start receiving

recyclables from outside customers as early as Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The City of Fairhope will

resume normal curbside recycle collection starting on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Customers are

to place recycling at curbside on their scheduled collection day for normal weekly service.

City Landfill and Recycle Dropoff: The City Landfill and Recycle Dropoff will reopen to Citizen

Passholders starting on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020:



Operational hours for drop off effective Oct. 19, 2020:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – Noon

Official Holidays: Closed

All recyclables will be accepted. The landfill will only accept household rubbish, small quantity

construction and demolition (C&D) debris, bagged vegetative debris, old mattresses, furniture,

etc.

The following will not be allowed to be brought into the Landfill:

• No bulk vegetative debris (limbs, trunks, stumps – storm related)

• No bulk construction and demolition (C&D) debris

• No Contractor-related loads

For more information, please call the City’s Sanitation Supervisor, Dale Linder at 251-928-8003.

