BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County have an opportunity to safely recycle their Christmas tree following the Christmas holiday.
Until Jan. 16, you can drop off your tree free of charge at nine locations within Baldwin County.
The following is a list of locations where you can drop off your tree to be recycled:
|Location
|Address
|City
|Bay Minette Transfer Station
|4291 Nicholsville Rd.
|Bay Minette, AL 36507
|Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Department
|7580 Spanish Fort Blvd.
|Spanish Fort, AL 36527
|MacBride Landfill
|26941 McBride Road
|Loxley, AL 36551
|Baldwin County Central Annex
|22251 Palmer St.
|Robertsdale, AL 36567
|Fairhope Satellite Courthouse
|1100 Fairhope Ave.
|Fairhope, AL 36532
|Magnolia Landfill
|15093 Landfill Drive
|Summerdale, AL 36580
|Foley Satellite Courthouse
|201 E. Section Ave.
|Foley, AL 36535
|Perdido Beach VFD
|8450 Escambia Ave.
|Perdido Beach, AL 36530
|Eastfork Landfill
|17917 CC Road
|Elberta, AL 36530
You can find a full list of drop off locations with time in Mobile County here.