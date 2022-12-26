BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County have an opportunity to safely recycle their Christmas tree following the Christmas holiday.

Until Jan. 16, you can drop off your tree free of charge at nine locations within Baldwin County.

The following is a list of locations where you can drop off your tree to be recycled:

Location Address City Bay Minette Transfer Station 4291 Nicholsville Rd. Bay Minette, AL 36507 Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Department 7580 Spanish Fort Blvd. Spanish Fort, AL 36527 MacBride Landfill 26941 McBride Road Loxley, AL 36551 Baldwin County Central Annex 22251 Palmer St. Robertsdale, AL 36567 Fairhope Satellite Courthouse 1100 Fairhope Ave. Fairhope, AL 36532 Magnolia Landfill 15093 Landfill Drive Summerdale, AL 36580 Foley Satellite Courthouse 201 E. Section Ave. Foley, AL 36535 Perdido Beach VFD 8450 Escambia Ave. Perdido Beach, AL 36530 Eastfork Landfill 17917 CC Road Elberta, AL 36530

