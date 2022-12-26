BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County have an opportunity to safely recycle their Christmas tree following the Christmas holiday.

Until Jan. 16, you can drop off your tree free of charge at nine locations within Baldwin County.

The following is a list of locations where you can drop off your tree to be recycled:

LocationAddressCity
Bay Minette Transfer Station4291 Nicholsville Rd.Bay Minette, AL 36507
Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Department7580 Spanish Fort Blvd.Spanish Fort, AL 36527
MacBride Landfill26941 McBride RoadLoxley, AL 36551
Baldwin County Central Annex22251 Palmer St.Robertsdale, AL 36567
Fairhope Satellite Courthouse1100 Fairhope Ave.Fairhope, AL 36532
Magnolia Landfill15093 Landfill DriveSummerdale, AL 36580
Foley Satellite Courthouse201 E. Section Ave.Foley, AL 36535
Perdido Beach VFD8450 Escambia Ave.Perdido Beach, AL 36530
Eastfork Landfill17917 CC RoadElberta, AL 36530

You can find a full list of drop off locations with time in Mobile County here.