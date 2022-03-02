GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf State Park had a unique visitor stop by recently. A burrowing owl was spotted by Alabama Audubon Coastal Biologist Olivia Morpeth.

According to Gulf State Park officials this is the first sighting that’s been reported there in over 20 years.

“These owls are a unique species that live in grassland or dune habitats. Typically, their range is through the western portion of the United States and south of Florida’s panhandle. The populations in FL will live in the dunes and dig out burrows to make their nests,” a Facebook post read Wednesday.