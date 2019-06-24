Rare, endangered green sea turtle nest found on Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A rare find on Orange Beach over the weekend.

How many people does it take to dig for eggs on a green sea turtle nest? We had fun. This Fort Morgan mama got to join Orange Beach team for the excitement. Posted by Fort Morgan Share the Beach on Sunday, June 23, 2019

According to the Fort Morgan Share the Beach Facebook page, the Orange Beach team found a green sea turtle nest Sunday. This is the second green sea turtle nest documented in Alabama, according to the group.

According to Share the Beach – Dauphin Island, green sea turtles are listed as endangered. Once mature, the green sea turtlse eats only sea grass and got their name from the green color of their fat. Mature turtles spend most of their time in shallow, coastal waters with lush seagrass beds. Adults frequent inshore bays, lagoons and shoals with lush seagrass meadows.

Baldwin county had a very special visitor to its beaches last night. A Green Sea Turtle nested. Green Sea Turtles are… Posted by Share The Beach – Dauphin Island on Sunday, June 23, 2019

The turtle’s tracks were different from the loggerhead that is usually seen on our shores. According to the group, this crawl is even and has a tail drag print. Green sea turtles move both front flippers at the same time dragging themselves onto the beach to lay eggs. A Loggerhead Sea Turtle will alternate it’s front flippers.

The body pit was massive, according to the post, that it required a lot of people to dig to find the eggs, which were also quite large.