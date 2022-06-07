ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s newest school system will start its first year of classes with a veteran education at the helm. In a special meeting called Tuesday afternoon in Orange Beach, the city school board approved the hiring of Randy Wilkes as superintendent.

Wilkes comes from the Phenix City School System where he was superintendent for the last 8 years but he has spent more than three decades in education.

He was voted superintendent of the year in 2018 for his work in Phenix City. He previously headed the Crenshaw County School System and was a finalist last year in the search for a new superintendent for the Hoover City School system.

Wilkes earned his education specialist degree from Auburn University at Montgomery and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Troy State University.

The City of Orange Beach voted to break away from the Baldwin County School System and form its own independent school district on March 15.