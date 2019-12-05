Rally for SFHS Toros at The Fort as football team heads to State

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The community sent the Toros off to State right with a full on pep rally at The Fort Container Park.

The Spanish Fort High School Football team is heading out Thursday to take on Oxford on Friday.

“It’s a great feeling to know our community supports us,” said Head Coach Ben Blackmon. “It’s great to know our principal is behind us, our mayor, all our fans, all the kids, the band, the cheerleaders. It’s just great, it’s a great atmosphere. this is where you want to raise your kids because you know everyone is going to invest into it.”