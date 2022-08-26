BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County.

“You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions.

Parts of Baldwin County have picked up close to a foot of rain this month alone, nearly double the average for a typical August. That’s hurting farmers who are struggling this month, especially those trying to grow cotton, peanuts, corn and pecans.

“These effects are going to be felt on into the Fall, Christmas, Thanksgiving. Those pecan candies that people like to have from the local farms, the quality is going to be affected,” added Sessions.

At Burris Farm Market in Loxley owner and longtime farmer Greg Burris is already looking ahead to October. That’s when he plants strawberries that should be ready to pick in January. That’s the typical pattern, but this year high rainfall totals might affect that.

“I’ve got to get in the field to get the ground ready. October’s coming fast,” said Burris.

Burris says the rain has affected work on the farm since June. “We’ve got labor that we have to keep busy working or we lose them,” he added.

That’s a feeling echoed by other farmers who say they’re doing their best to stay busy until it dries out, but in the meantime they’re losing money.

“We try to focus on our equipment, working in the barns, trying to work on projects, preventive maintenance on our equipment and getting things ready to go so in the case that it does try out and we can get in the fields we’ll be ready to roll,” added Sessions.

