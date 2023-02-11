SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) –With persistent showers overnight and for much of Saturday a Baldwin County tradition is being put on hold. The annual Gator Chase 5k, 10k and fun run is being postponed today. According to a Facebook post from organizers:

“Race officials will be meeting to determine if the race can be rescheduled for a later, and hopefully drier, date. The new date will be announced as soon as it is secured.” The annual Gator Chase raises money for the Spanish Fort Educational Enrichment Foundation. The group raises money for grants for additional programs in Spanish Fort Schools. The event has grown in recent years and added a 10k in 2021.