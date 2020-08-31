Racist graffiti spray-painted on Baldwin County roadway, signs

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — We will only show blurred images of what was spray-painted on the two-lane road in rural Baldwin County. The “N”-word, swastikas and KKK all in the 90-degree turn of County Road 91 and Gardner Road.

“As I pulled up I saw it, and I was like ‘whoa,’ and then I looked on the ground and I was catching it as I go.” Rachel Scott drove through the area Monday morning. “It’s heart-wrenching because as a Black you don’t know who to trust as a white.”

A school bus driver was the first to report it. County crews arrived shortly afterwards to cover it up.

Gardner Road in Baldwin County after racist graffiti covered up by road crew.



“This is an insult to the community to put that type of language in the roadway and on these signs and we won’t tolerate that.” Sheriff Hoss Mack says this is the second such incident in as many weeks and is appealing to the public for help finding those responsible. “We will aggressively pursue anybody who has done this.”

The words and symbols spray painted on asphalt are as harmful as weapons, and for Scott, it’s proof of something she already believes. “A lot of people don’t realize there’s racism still going on. It’s not slowing down. You see Black Lives Matter, that KKK, it’s not slowing down.”

Marcus Washington took those images this morning as he drove his nephews to school and then had to explain what it all meant and why someone would do that. That’s a conversation no one should have to have. Hear from him tonight on WKRG News 5 at 10.

