Racist graffiti in Lillian turns into teaching moment between man and his nephews

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Spray paint of “KKK,” a swastika and other racist and offensive slurs stopped Marcus Washington on his drive to work as a coach at Elberta High School Monday morning.

His two nephews, students there, were in the car with him. The images were at the 90-degree turn where Gardner Road meets County Road 91.

“I can’t allow my nephews to drive past this and me be OK with it,” said Washington. “To go into 2020 and to know my nephews have seen the same thing my great-grandparents have seen? It’s definitely pushed me to make it better.”

And so, a roadside conversation about race began.

“I could see, they were just looking at me big-eyed just waiting to see like what’s going on,” he said. “They have to realize we’re going to a predominantly white school for high school and they have to understand that this isn’t everybody, this isn’t all our kids at our school, this isn’t our community, this is just a few that want to make everyone else look bad.”

But it still happened. The sheriff’s office called the graffiti an “insult” to the community.

It was cleaned and covered up within hours of Washington posting the images on social media. Now, even though the images are gone – a movement in Washington remains – and this is just the beginning.

“Let’s see it for what it is, let’s understand it, let’s be aware of it, and then let’s see how we can make a change in our community,” he said.

Our full interview with him is below.

