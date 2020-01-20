Rabun Fire Chief leaves legacy of helping others

RABUN, Ala. (WKRG) — At the fire station that bears his name, black ribbons adorn the front door. The flag is at half staff in honor of Rabun Fire Chief Wendell Hall.

“He was a man that was easy to love,” says his wife Frankie. “And he wanted to help people.”

That’s what he did his whole life, almost half of it as a volunteer fire chief. “The chief’s of all the area always met Wendell with a big handshake and say ‘Well Chief, how are you today?’ and he would always say ‘I’m still kicking’.”

Sunday Chief Hall passed away from kidney cancer at home surrounded by the ones he loved most including his wife of 62 years. “We were like this. He didn’t go unless it was on a fire call.”

The father of three believed in community, country and church. “He was a jolly fella,” she says. “But he was firm with what he believed and he believed in the right. He didn’t do anybody wrong that he knew of intentionally. He was just Wendell.”

He leaves this life knowing he made a difference and something else. “He knew, he knew that he was loved not by just his department out there.”

Visitation for Chief Hall will be Tuesday from 5-9 at Norris Funeral Home in Bay Minette. Funeral services are set for 11 o’clock Wednesday morning at Norris Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest not far from the fire station he loved at Bryars-McGill cemetery in Rabun.

