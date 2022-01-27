BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A helicopter participating in the USDA’s Wildlife Services rabies vaccine aerial drop was spotted Thursday morning in Spanish Fort. Crews began distributing oral rabies vaccines in Baldwin County Thursday by dropping the rabies vaccine from the sky.

Fishmeal covered, plastic packets filled with rabies vaccine will be dropped from airplanes and by helicopter over Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope and Foley. We’re told crews will focus their attention on the Eastern Shore Thursday and Friday.

For more information about these drops you can watch the full story here. Last year in Alabama, the state health department confirmed 49 cases of rabies. The majority of them were raccoons. While they are the targets of the vaccine drop the vaccine will also work on coyotes and foxes.