Rabies test results expected Tuesday on Daphne fox

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A quiet day at the pool, until an uninvited guest disrupts the party. Cell phone video shows a gray fox and David Bornhoft trying to ward off the approaching animal that was acting more than a little strange.

“It was really weird the animal was walking like it was drunk, like stumbling like swaying side to side like really acting weird,” Bornhoft said.

Eventually, the fox retreated into the woods. It was later shot by a Daphne Police officer and sent for testing but not before biting a man twice. That man is now been treated for rabies, just in case.

Meanwhile, warning signs went up in the Lake Forest neighborhood urging residents to beware and if they see something call police.

So far, police say they have not received any additional reports.

“We were just trying to to keep it away from the kids and that our number one priority,” for Bornhoft and his family it’s a day at the pool they won’t soon forget.