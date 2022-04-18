FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Quail Creek Golf Course will be closed starting April 18 for cleanup and repairs after storms damaged several areas in Fairhope.

The golf course is working to clean up fallen trees and branches after storms came through Fairhope Sunday, April 17. Edington Place subdivision, a neighborhood at Morhpy Avenue, was impassable in some parts after branches were found lying in the road.

The golf course will be closed Monday, April 18 and reopen for a half-day Tuesday, April 19. The golf course will reopen after lunch, according to a Facebook post from the Quail Creek Golf Course.