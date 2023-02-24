DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Lake Forest subdivision in Daphne is considered a safe place for families along the Eastern Shore, but after four people were killed on Melanie Loop, Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said he is in disbelief.

“No doubt, this is one of the most tragic cases that we have ever had in Baldwin County,” said Mack. “We’ve had a lot of tragic cases over my career of 36 years in this county, but this is certainly one of the most horrendous and horrific to this family.”

Sheriff Mack said a crime like this is rare in this area, but wants residents to know officers are doing everything they can to protect them.

“This was not a stranger type of homicide, this was a domestic incident, so the citizens should still feel very safe, as far as anything out in that community,” Mack said.

Sheriff Mack also told WKRG about other crimes that shocked Baldwin County more than 20 years ago.

“We had a gentleman who was killed in Magnolia Springs that was bludgeoned to death by a crowbar,” said Mack. “We had a case of a six-month-old whose skull was bashed in by his father, that was a capital murder case. We had a case that was in the Magnolia Springs area where two elderly people were murdered in a robbery attempt by two young men who were trying to help them out. We have had a triple homicide in Bay Minette years ago, so there had been some other cases, but recently, this has been the most tragic and horrendous case that we’ve had in recent history.” Mack said.

Mack also says he hopes and prays that this will be the last one in Baldwin County.

Jared Smith-Bracy, 21, faces four counts of capital murder for the death of four people — his grandparents, his brother and a family friend. Smith-Bracy’s attorneys entered a not guilty plea by reason of mental disease or mental defect. His bond was denied Friday.