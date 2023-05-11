GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department arrested a woman early Wednesday morning after she allegedly led officers on a chase.

Iesheia Ethridge is charged with attempted to elude a police officer, receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment. She is being held at Baldwin County Jail.

At around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, a guest staying at the Best Western on the Beach in Gulf Shores looked out his window and noticed his pickup truck was gone. He immediately called the police.

“As he was giving the information out to dispatch, dispatch was putting the information out on the radio and one of our officers spotted the pickup truck traveling on Highway 59” said Nate Harris with GSPD.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but driver Ethridge sped off. The officer decided not follow but keep a close eye on where she was going.

“The vehicle was again relocated on Fort Morgan road,” Harris said.

The pursuit continued.

“She drove, turned around and drove head on towards the officers in the vehicle,” said Harris.

Officers deployed stop sticks and she was then taken into custody. No one was injured.