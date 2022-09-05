ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend.

“They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said.

These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the surface. But that didn’t stop people from going in.

Tourists that used the holiday weekend as a beach getaway were not too concerned.

“Sometimes you have to bite the bullet, and just let someone beat on you if you get stung by a jellyfish, there ain’t nothing to it, said a tourist from Mississippi.

A purple flag means that dangerous marine life is present in the water. On Labor Day, that was jellyfish.

More than 60 kinds of jellyfish can be found in Alabama waters and seven are most common including sea nettles and moon jellies. They depend on the current and tides to get them where they are going.