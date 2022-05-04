FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Publix Grandman Triathlon: Presented by Altaworx returns to Fairhope Saturday, May 21. The Triathlon is Mobile Baykeeper’s biggest fundraiser event.

For 20 years, Mobile Baykeeper has worked “to protect the beauty, health, and heritage of the Mobile Bay Watershed and our coastal communities,” according to their website. An environmental watchdog group, Mobile Baykeeper works “to ensure responsible growth, drive smart investments in infrastructure, and seek to educate and engage the community.”

The race is a sprint triathlon, meaning the distances are shorter than in Olympic triathlons. Triathletes can compete in six categories: individual sprint, relay team spring, Clydesdale, Athena, far tire and first timer.

For more information about the race and Mobile Baykeeper’s work to protect the Mobile Bay Watershed, watch the video above.