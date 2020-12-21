Public transportation now at your fingertips in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the newest way to get around Baldwin County and it’s faster than ever.

“People want things at their fingertips. They don’t want to have to walk to a bus stop,” said Director of Transportation, Matthew Brown.

The Baldwin Regional Area Transit System, known as BRATS, has been serving Baldwin County since the 1980’s. Anytime someone needed a ride, though, they had to book 24 hours in advance. Now, a new app provides a faster response across a wide area.

“We have four major zones. Central Baldwin, South Baldwin which would be the Foley area for our purposes, the Eastern Shore and then the Bay Minette area,” added Brown.

You can also take trips outside of those zones, but the on-demand services are more effective for those traveling in these areas.

“Let’s say you want to go to Little River in the north end of the county and then all the way down to the beach that’s a long expensive trip, so we still require some prebooking time,” said Brown.

Pricing will stay the same. It’ll cost $2 for the first 5 miles. It’s a way to improve public transportation in the new year and attract riders of all ages.

“It also comes with text notifications when your driver is about to be there, you get a text notification the night before to remind you about your ride,” said Brown.

The app is available for Apple and Android users. Click here to learn more.

