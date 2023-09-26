BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health lifted the swimming advisory of Arnica Bay at Pirate’s Cove after collecting water samples on Monday.

The swimming advisory was issued on Friday, Sept. 22.

The samples showed the swimming water quality is good again with enterococci levels below the EPA threshold of 104 colonies per 100 milliliters.

High counts of enterococci bacteria could indicate disease-causing germs are present in the water. These bacteria are inhabitants of human intestines and other warm-blooded animals.

For more information, go to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management