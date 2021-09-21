Public Swimming Advisory issued for Baldwin County waters

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sep. 21, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued a public swimming advisory for several areas in Baldwin County.

After conducting two water quality tests, high levels of enterococci bacteria were found in Baldwin county waters.

Enterococci is an indicator bacteria found in human and animal intestines. This increase in enterococci could be caused by run-off water or sewage overflows from the recent storms.

An increase in enterococci could mean a possible increase in other types of disease causing-germs.

The ADPH warns residents that “swimming in this area may lead to an increased risk of illness.”

The swimming advisory has been issued for:

Weeks Bay at Camp Beckwith

Perdido Bay at Kee Avenue Lillian

Perdido Bay at Spanish Cove Pier

Arnica Bay at Bear Point CA Park

Bay la Launch at Orange Beach Water Front Park

The advisory will be lifted once the levels of bacteria fall within a safe range.