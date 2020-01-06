Public school classes in Mobile, Baldwin resume Tuesday

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Winter break is finally coming to a close, meaning kids in most public schools in our area head back to class. It’s the longest vacation period during the school year. Today, teachers in Baldwin and Mobile County had a workday to get things ready. Some had classroom preparations. Most were working on lesson plans for the new year. We stopped by Loxley Elementary School Monday. Teachers say it’s good to get back into the classroom routine and a lot of educators miss their kids.

“Two weeks is a long time to be away from them and just being able to talk to them and see how their holidays were and to just see their smiling faces tomorrow I’m excited,” said second-grade Teacher Andrea Grimes. Teachers also advise parents to wash their kids’ backpacks if they can before school resumes. That can cut down on the spread of illness as we get into the peak of the flu season.

