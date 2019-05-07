Public meetings today, Thursday on Mobile River Bridge project

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have something to say or if there’s something you want to know about the coming Mobile River Bridge project, this week is your chance. The first of two public meetings are being held today.

This is a project that’s garnering a lot of attention because it’s something people in the region have pleaded for. These meetings are for questions, answers to help the public understand the project.

We’re still years away from seeing the I-10 bridge built. These meetings will give folks a better understanding of what might be coming.

The first meeting is today from 4:30-8 p.m. at the Spanish Fort Community Center. A second meeting is Thursday at the Mobile Civic Center from 4:30 – 8 pm. ALDOT officials say the same information, models, and representatives will be at both meetings so people don’t have to attend both if they don’t want to.

ALDOT’s presentation is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to provide comments during the formal public forum portion of the open house must

register at the sign-in table. Each speaker will have a two-minute limit. Verbal comments will be recorded and will become part of the official public record, along with written comments received. –ALDOT NEWS RELEASE

You can submit an online comment through their website. You can also email comments here.

The Fax number is (251) 473-3624

A mailing address for comments is:

ALDOT – Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project

ATTN: Matt Ericksen, P.E.

1701 I-65 West Service Road N

Mobile, AL 36618

The deadline to submit comments to ALDOT is 5/23 at 5 pm