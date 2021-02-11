Public input wanted on Gulf Shores roads plans

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores has to finish a number of planned projects before 2024 in order to be able to pay for the work with grant funds provided through various sources.

The funds were granted in 2019 with a 2024 deadline. While some work was able to begin, the pandemic slowed other work down and made it essentially unable for city leaders to gather public opinions and input.

A substantial part of the project includes widening Highway 59 from Coastal Gateway Boulevard/County Road 8 to Fort Morgan Road. City leaders say several things need to come together to make that possible.

A public hearing is currently set for Thursday, Feb. 25. More details will be provided on the hearing as the date approaches.

