BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Several meetings that were postponed in January concerning future growth in Baldwin County have been rescheduled for March.

The Long-Range Land Use public meetings are designed to give and receive feedback on how communities can prepare for future growth. The Baldwin County Commission has scheduled the upcoming meetings beginning on March 16.

Land use plans are required by law in Baldwin County, according to the commission. You can view the full list of meetings below: