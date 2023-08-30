BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been talked about for months, but some residents in Bay Minette haven’t changed their minds.

“I received a notification in the mail stating that they would be putting a transfer station in behind me, which my immediate thought was landfill but it’s considered something a little different. It’s where they haul garbage in and garbage out,” said Tim Murray.

The Red Hill Landfill in Bay Minette has been dormant since 1996, but it could reopen by next summer if the project is approved to help with the growing demand on the north end of Baldwin County. A waste transfer station is also proposed and property owners like Tim Murray say that’s devastating for this small community.

“I just purchased the property back in March, so 5 months ago or so, and yeah I’m very concerned that the property value is now going to drop. Obviously, I don’t want to live next to a garbage facility of any sort,” he explained.

According to published proposals on the county’s website, between 30-45 large trucks could be coming to and from the sites, if approved, in October. Emily Ryan says she’s not only worried about the smell, but she also has safety concerns with trucks using Red Hill Rd. Ext.

“That’s a lot of garbage trucks, 18-wheelers and then you’ve got all of the county dump trucks. That’s why a lot of people are so mad. They think it was a done deal for it to be a C&D landfill, but then they had no idea about the transfer station,” she said

In May, Solid Waste Director Terri Graham told us the site itself poses no safety or health concerns to residents and that it is the best location available.

“There’s no issues with that site. We’ve got groundwater monitoring wells up there, we have perimeter wells that measure any gas that might be coming off that site. So, none of that will change,” said Graham.

A public awareness meeting is scheduled for September 15th at 10 a.m. at the Baldwin County Commission Chambers in Bay Minette, followed by a public hearing on Sept.19th at 8:30 a.m. at the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse. The county commission will then have up to 30 days to make a decision

“If there’s a property out towards the Mega Site or somewhere that logistically would make more sense and not run through neighborhoods then to me that’s a better alternative than where they’re proposing it at,” Murray added.