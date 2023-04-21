ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A petition is circulating in Robertsdale, so far with close to 200 signatures, from residents opposing a new development.

“If we had single family housing in this area that this is zoned for now it’d be great. I don’t think that they’d run into opposition like they’re running into now,” said Larry Pecht who opposes the project.

Preliminary site plans show 327 rental units from apartment complexes, duplexes to cottages. All would be rentals proposed for the property near College Avenue and Wilters Street across from Robertsdale Elementary School.

“There’s a lot of small children that go to this school. They’re almost at capacity and as it is now there’s traffic issues,” added Pecht.

He’s concerned the two lane roads surrounding the property can’t accommodate the added traffic. Monday night a public hearing is scheduled at Robertsdale City Hall to discuss the rezoning application. Mayor Charles Murphy tells us the planning commission has requested what street improvements will be made if the project is approved, but so far he says he hasn’t seen the plans. Charles Duckworth lives closeby and is against the project.

“It just backs up half a mile each way just about every morning and every afternoon and the sewage is terrible, too,” he explained.

Duckworth says sewage spills are common along the roads and he wants to make sure all issues are addressed before any decision is made. The meeting is scheduled for Monday night at 6 p.m.