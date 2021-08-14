Public forum scheduled to address masks in Baldwin County schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Angry voices at a special called school board meeting before classes ever started as parents reacting to a mask mandate in Baldwin County schools.

“I know why I did this,” says Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “There was no hidden agenda. It wasn’t politicized.”

When classes began earlier this week, every child in the second grade and above, every teacher and staff member were required to wear a mask in school buildings and on buses. It wasn’t an easy decision according to Tyler. “It was to protect employees and students and that’s what I’m doing.”

Since the mandate, there have been voices for and against and now those voices will be heard at a public forum. “Let them come say what they need to say in a manner that is proper and respectful and we’ll hear both sides,” says Tyler.

Afterward, the board could overrule Tyler and remove the mask mandate or put a stamp of approval on his decision. “I know what I want to do but next week come Thursday night it’s in the hands of the board. The board either supports what I am doing or the board talks and decides they want to go another route and take the masks off. I’m fine with that,” says Tyler.

Tyler says while he is trying to keep the virus at bay he is also battling to keep schools open using every tool he can including the mask mandate.

That meeting is scheduled for next Thursday, August 19th at the school satellite office auditorium in Loxley. That meeting gets underway at 5 o’clock.