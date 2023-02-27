GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Several public beach parking areas in Gulf Shores will have fees beginning March 1, according to a Facebook post from the City of Gulf Shores.

Pay stations will accepts cash and credit cards, but no change will be issued. Gulf Shores residents and property owners can park for free if they have their updated Hurricane Re-Entry/Beach Parking Passes for 2023-24.

Overnight parking is prohibited and unpaid parking spaces will be subject to fines and towing. You can find an interactive map of all public beach parking areas.

Paid parking locations:

Gulf Place $5 for four hours $15 for all day

West Gulf Place $5 for four hours

West 5th Street $5 for four hours $15 for all day

West 6th Street $15 for all day

West 10th Street $15 for all day

West 13th Street $15 for all day

Lagoon Pass $15 for all day



For more information, contact the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2431.