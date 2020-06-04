Protesters demonstrate at intersection of 98 and 59 in Foley in response to death of George Floyd

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s one of the first large organized protests in Baldwin County in the wake of George Floyd’s death. And it took place peacefully Wednesday.

The Foley Police Department posted the following message on Facebook Wednesday morning regarding the event.

There is another gathering event tonight, Wednesday night, at 6 PM at Heritage Park. We attempted to meet with the event organizer but we don’t have much information. It does not appear there will be a large crowd. Foley Police Department, Facebook

Officers were monitoring social media chatter, and stationed around the park to prepare.

About 100 people showed up, and when the crowd grew, officers approached the organizer. Below is a video of their interaction.

“So basically I want it to be where even down here nobody has to fear their son or their daughters having just to drive or just go somewhere. They should all be able to feel safe, they shouldn’t have to worry that this is the last time they’ll ever take a breath, you know?” said Cole Clark, the organizer of the protest.

Demonstrators posted up on each of the four corners at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 98. They began at 6 p.m. and stayed out there until dark.

