Protect your identity at the BBB’s Community Shred Day in Daphne

DAPNHE, Ala. (WKRG) — Need to safety dispose of private, sensitive documents? WKRG News 5 is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for the 2021 Community Shred Day.

The BBB will be at Tractor Supply Company (851 US Highway 98 in Daphne, ala.) on Oct. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The free event lets you shred secure documents from the convenience of your own car.

Bring up to two boxes or bags of paper documents.

Help protect yourself from identity theft. Join WKRG News 5 and the Better Business Bureau for Community Shred Day.

