Proposed zoning change has some residents concerned in Belforest neighborhood

BELFOREST, Ala. (WKRG) – Right now it’s a relatively quiet neighborhood according to residents, but developers are looking to annex land surrounding The Reserve in Daphne, wanting to bring hundreds of new homes to the area.

“It’s a beautiful area and I can see why they’re looking to develop,” said a resident Tuesday.

The neighborhood right now is in Belforest, but developers want to annex the land into the City of Daphne. Residents say a zoning change sign was posted last week and they want to know more about the future plans.

“Mainly just how the traffic will be managed, because County Road 64 is only one way each direction and it’s already getting a little busy,” said Stephanie Allen, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years.

Currently, the neighborhood’s only entrance and exit are on County Road 64, but new site plans call for a future second entrance on County Road 54 to help alleviate some of the traffic flow.

Earlier drafts showed developers wanting to connect The Reserve At Daphne to existing Plantation Hills, located behind the land in question, but the latest drawings keep both neighborhoods separate. Still, with over 500 homes expected in the coming years there’s concern about what this all means for residents.

“I know we’re Daphne, but in some ways, we’re also considered Belforest so I’m not really clear cut on how all of that pans out,” added Allen.

That’s why city leaders are meeting with residents Thursday night, hosting a public input forum at city hall. The developer, TerraCore Development Services, says the annexation is a positive move for residents and they’re hoping they’ll feel more comfortable following Thursday’s meeting. The public input session starts at 5 p.m.