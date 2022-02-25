FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s one of the city’s most visited locations. Fairhope Municipal Pier is a popular spot and city officials want to make sure it’s around for years to come.

“This area has not had upgrades in a really long time so for us to have this money to be able to do that I think is really important,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

$6.2 million of RESTORE Act grant money will push the Working Waterfront Project forward soon. It’s been talked about for months/ Electrical upgrades, new restroom facilities, a new fountain, and bulkhead are all part of the plans along Mobile Bay. This week city officials are asking residents their thoughts on other updates, too.

“I personally don’t like an archway over the pier. We want the public to speak, we want to have their input on that,” said Sullivan.

They’re just conceptual drawings of ways to enhance the pier’s entrance, but social media is already filling up with comments against adding signage at the pier.

“Nothing, absolutely nothing. It will be a big distraction from our beautiful pier, bay, and sunsets,” said one person on the city’s Facebook page this week. Those concerns echoed by many who believe signage will only hurt the look of the pier.

“We’re hoping in March to be able to present something to our internal restore committee and to the city council in a public meeting,” she continued.

All documents have to be submitted in April to take advantage of the RESTORE Act funds. Once the process is complete work could begin along the waterfront next year.