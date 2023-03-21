LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County residents have been fighting a proposed DR Horton development near their homes in Lillian. That fight continued Tuesday at a public hearing in Fairhope.

“I’m glad the county commission voted against this,” said Willie Pope. “I’m pleased. I’m pleased.”

County commissioners voted down the proposed 80-home subdivision on County Road 91 near Highway 98. Dozens of residents showed up to voice their concerns at Tuesday’s meeting.

The site is near Pope’s home. He worries more development will cause drainage issues and says his family’s home is already prone to flooding.

“Insurance had to be changed and a lot of damaged was done to our house, so it’s a load off my mind,” he explained.

Baldwin County Engineer Joey Nunnally says improvements have been made near the property and drainage problems that once surfaced have been corrected. Still, residents living nearby say the 29-acre subdivision would destroy what their families have worked so hard to build.

“We’re still going to get flooded and I don’t think we should be the ones taking the blunt of it,” said Henry Cassebaum.

Cassebaum has farmed land near the site for decades and says he’s seen the problems every time there’s heavy rainfall.

“We’re in the sod business and this is going to drown our sod out,” said Cassebaum. “Once that water gets over it the roots will rot and you cannot harvest this crop.”

Among other concerns, residents say the current infrastructure can’t handle the development. Representatives with the developer pulled their application from future discussions. The property is currently zoned commercial.